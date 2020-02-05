I Saw it in the Sun: February 5, 2020

Feb. 5, 1920 – Sunnyside population in 1920 was believed to be roughly between 1800 and 2000, an unofficial number, according to the local census worker Claud Bagley.
Feb. 6, 1930 – Former Sunnysider Ciell Trent of Spokane returned back home to call on old school mates including Frank Vetter, Emmette and Clarence Taylor and Rena Gochnour. Dr. Mayenschien of Grandview was also on his calling list.
The city announced their employees would thaw out frozen water pipes for citizens when not too busy for a fee of $2.50 per hour. The comment was made that the price was slightly lower than charges from local plumbers.
News from Bethany-Ridgeway district included a note about a recent visit by Mrs. A.B. Wells and children at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Whitney while Mr. Wells was in Moxee with his father.
Feb. 1, 1940 – In Maple Grove, C.D. Selcher of Port Orchard was visiting at the L.S. Kegley home, with a stop at Coulee City on his way home.
The Green Valley Ladies Club entertained the Waneta Housewife Club at the community hall with singing and Chinese checkers with 40 club members reported present.
Feb. 1, 1950 – Leslie Amundson of Sunnyside was elected second vice chair of the American Red Cross at the annual meeting held in Yakima. Amundson credited a large share of the work involved in establishing the local blood drive.
No word had been received during week of Feb. 1, regarding a down U.S. Air Force C-54 transport plane with Sunnysider Eldon Dolansky and 43 persons aboard. The plane was thought to have disappeared somewhere in the Yukon Territory. He was a 1941 graduate of Sunnyside High School.
Feb. 4, 1960 – Four Sunnyside High School students were selected to attend the General Electric’s Hanford installation and to spend the day observing the scientists at work. On the tour were Ray Fagin, Ed Saxey, Keith Mowen and Charles Uken.
Feb. 5, 1970 – Mary Esparza was named to serve as the new director of Sunnyside Equal Opportunity Center, replacing Richard Manjarrez.
She has worked as a Sunnyside Police Department interpreter and ran labor crews for 17 years. She previously served on the center’s board of directors.
Feb. 7, 1980 – Anesthesiologist Dr. Cynthia Sandlin was recognized as the first woman doctor at Valley Memorial Hospital and the fourth specialist to join. She also specialized in pain management.
Sunnyside funeral director Greg Smith was scheduled to appear on the Gary Randall Show as a vocalist.
Three suspects were sought in the beating of Sunnyside Police Officer Pat Sliman, who stopped the vehicle in which they were driving for a minor traffic offense, according to police officials. Sliman required 80 stitches to the head.
Feb. 2, 1990 – Nine Sunnyside High School alumni were nominated to the school’s Wall of Fame. They included business executive Douglas Thomas, class of 1958; NASA test pilot Loran Haworth, class of 1964; local historian and author Roscoe Sheller, class of 1907; sculptor Dana Toomey, class of 1964; information and education specialist and consultant to Asia Marjorie Severyns Ravenholt, class of 1937; University of Washington associate professor of American Ethnics Studies; Erasmo Gamboa, class of 1960; Washington State University Professor Emeritus Elizabeth R. Hall, class of 1932, Davey Hazzard, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services Davey Hazzard, class of 1967; and business executive Terrence C. Burke, class of 1960.
Feb. 1, 2000 – Slick road conditions contributed to an accident on I-82 near Outlook on exit 63. The collision occurred when an LTI Milk truck jackknifed into a parked truck carrying a load of Canam Steel products. No one was injured.
Yakima Valley Dairy Women’s president Peggy Driesen and publicity chair Gail Geddis launched a recruitment plan to attract more women involved in the dairy industry to their organization – Yakima Valley Chapter of Washington State Dairy Women.
Feb. 5, 2010 – Port of Sunnyside Commissioners approved an agreement with Washington State Community Economics Revitalization Board (CERB) for a $275,000 loan to revitalize the Midvale Rail Industrial Park. The 10-year, zero interest loan was to be combined with a Yakima County Supporting Investments in Economic Development (SIED) to construct a railroad spur, public road, domestic water, sewer and industrial wastewater treatment lines.
Former Grandview Assistant Superintendent Minerva Morales of Grandview was introduced as the new Mabton School District Superintendent, effective June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.