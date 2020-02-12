I Saw it in the Sun: February 12, 2020

Feb. 12, 1920 — In a straw vote, Sunnyside Sun readers were asked to choose a first choice and a second choice of presidential candidates Miles Poindexter, Leonard Wood, Herbert Hoover, Hiram Johnson, Senator Harding, Govern Lowden, Governor Coolidge, William Jennings Bryan, Woodrow Wilson, Champ Clark, W,G. McAdoo, and Thos. R. Marshall. Woodrow Wilson was then current president.
The Sunnyside Gun Club held its first tournament shoot of the season on the target range south of Sunnyside on Midvale Hill. George Gochnour was top shooter with the highest possible score of 25.
Feb. 6, 1930 — K.H. Stone announced that after seven years he would not seek re-election to the Sunnyside School Board of Directors.
Johnny Wear of Sunnyside received the Department of Commerce seal of approval on his airplane he built out of parts he had ordered straight from the factory.
Feb. 15, 1940 — Virginia Mitchell of Sunnyside was among the 48 coeds to be pledged to the State College of Washington sororities. Miss Mitchell, a freshman, was pledged to Alpha Gamma Delta.
Vern E. Tear of Sunnyside was reported to have purchased a registered guernsey bull, Fenton V.T. 281278, from Ivon B. Fenton.
Feb. 9, 1950 — Mrs. C.W. Franks was to tell of her experiences as a prisoner of war in Manila at the February Junior Women’s meeting.
In one of the largest school board elections turnouts ever recorded, voters elected Floyd Kosterbader and Walter Dopps to director positions in Sunnyside School District 201. Their opponents were J. Carroll Bagley and Alfred M. Pulley.
Feb. 12, 1960 — Gov. Albert Rosellini was the guest speaker at the Sunnyside High School encouraging students to their best in school.
Feb. 12, 1970 — Mrs. Ed Buskick was chosen Valentine Sweetheart by members of the Alpha Phi Chapter.
Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Coleman were Monday luncheon guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Roberts in Sunnyside.
Feb. 13, 1980 — Yakima County Sheriff Office deputy and Law Enforcement Clerk Peggy Simenstad retired after more than 21 years of service at the Sunnyside Sheriff’s Substation. She was first hired in 1958.
The practice of holding a community pancake feed on Shrove Tuesday was planned by the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church under the leadership of Maxine Stevens and Margaret Hillyer in the Mae Gannon Parish Hall. The pancake feed preceded the start of Lent Season.
PVT Jeff T. Adams, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Adams, completed basic training at Fort Knox, Ky.
The Outlook Grange’s annual granger dinner, featuring rutabaga as a side dish, was planned for Valentine’s Day weekend.
Feb. 2, 1990 — Sgt. Ed Radder was transferred from patrol division to detective with the Sunnyside Police Department.
Feb.14, 2000 — Mountain State Construction Company established an educational trust fund for the daughter of employee Raul Garza, 28, who was killed in an electrical industrial accident at a construction site on Lorette Street.
In an unrelated incident, electricity was shut off to approximately 800 Pacific Power and Light customers after a power pole caught fire in an alleyway near the corner of south Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Bill Flower was appointed interim director of Sunnyside, Inc.
Feb. 13, 2010 — Mabton hired Rick Gutierrez as its new police chief. Gutierrez, a 25 years veteran of law enforcement, took over his duties as introduction to the council.
Sunnyside City Council adopted several stormwater ordinances to comply with Department of Ecology mandates for construction of stormwater management.
Grandview voters approved a $4.85 million replacement levy.
