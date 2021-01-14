I Saw it in the Sun: January 13, 2021

Jan. 12, 1911 – The new city council members were administered their oath of office by the City Attorney Stephen Chafee to Mayor J.G. George and new councilmen, Misters Emmert and Picking.
Jan. 13, 1921 – Local brewers were fined when police officials found the brew had too much of a kick. Police discovered a still over the secondhand store, the homebrewers were arrested and jailed. Police reported the men’s kettles were located behind Austin’s Café, where they were employed as a waiter and cook. Arrested were Jno. Doe Moser and Walter Oates, who swore they were distilling for their own use. They were released and ordered to pay a $50 fine. No word reported about what became of the still kettles.
Jan. 15, 1931 – Fred D. Taylor was installed as the Master of the Sunny Valley Grange. His fellow officers were Austin Miller, overseer, Mrs. L.M. Lantz, lecturer, Harold Elliott, steward, Harvey Ray, asst. steward, S.J. Harrison, chaplain, L.M. Lantz, treasurer and Vernice Vance, secretary.
Jan. 16, 1941 – The weather reported on Jan. 15, was a high of 43 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit, as recorded by Monte Chambers, the United States Reclamation Service weatherman.
The new city well, which was part of the city’s new water system, was finally declared complete after a 12-hour test was run and showed a flow of 725 gallons of water a minute at the 1001 foot level. The well was located near Denny Blaine School.
Jan. 12, 1961 – Rudy Benson and Joan Dickey took over as the owners of Evelyn’s Dress Shop on Sixth Street in downtown Sunnyside.
Mrs. Kenneth Egan received a lifetime music accreditation from the Washington State Education Board in piano and violin teaching. Her certificate read: “Jane Egan was granted continuing accreditation in piano and violin in, having met all the requirements set forward by the state board.”
Jan. 14, 1971 – Pacific Power and Light purchased the old creamery at the corner of Edison and Fifth Street. The buildings stood vacant for about five years. The PP&L had no definite plans about what to do with the property at the time, also tearing down the old building was mentioned.
The Sunnyside Safeway store celebrated its grand opening Jan. 13 with ceremonial ribbon cutting with Miss Sunnyside Anderson presiding and members of the Chamber of Commerce on hand. The new Safeway was described as twice as large as the old store.
Jan. 14, 1981 – A Laotian refugee family sponsored by the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church were guests of honor at an open house at the church to celebrate their adjustment to the community. The Oudomvong family came to the United States in 1970, from Wapikhanthong, Laos. The family of seven were well on their way to learn English, said family mentor Leta Omta. Oudong was employed by Sunnyside painter Jake Van Oostrum and by Bill Jansen, where he was learning carpentry.
Darel Tuttle of the Sunnyside High School debate team was second place in the senior interpretive section at the Gonzaga University Debate Tournament.
Jan. 11, 1991 – Olaf Elze was named news editor of the Daily Sun News. The long-time Sunnyside newsman was formerly editor/publisher of the Sunnyside Sun before the newspaper merged with the Daily News in 1986.
Publisher Tom Lanctot in making the announcement described Elze as an excellent newsman with 30 years’ experience covering news in Sunnyside.
Jan. 11, 2001 – Eric Nelson of Sunnyside was elected the head of the Yakima County Democratic Central Committee. He said he was eager to leap into action. As committee leader his responsibilities were to foster democratic support in the county and to encourage eligible candidates to run for office.
Jan. 10, 2011 – Sunnyside High School Grizzlies basketball team earned first league win of the season, besting West Valley, 55-44 in home court action. Israel Manzo sparked team’s second quarter surge by scoring seven of his 19 game-high points.
Valley Theatre Company announced auditions for “My Fair Lady,” at the Princess Theatre in Prosser. The performances were to be held in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.