I Saw it in the Sun: January 29, 2020

Jan. 29, 1920 – The Sunnyside High School girls team had a little hard luck and lost their game to Prosser 31-22. Both teams played good basketball and the game was hotly contested. This doesn’t spell defeat as far as Sunnyside’s chances in the upcoming championship is concerned.
A.A. Lamp of the Big Timber Country, Montana visited for several days looking over this district with a view of locating here. A friend of F.H. Whitfield, a local harness man, Lamb was especially interested in the Sunnyside area.
Jan. 30, 1930 – Officers of the Yakima Valley Guernsey Club were re-elected with Sunnyside residents Dr. W.E. Fordyce named secretary and W.H. Hitchcock named club director. R.N. West of the Armstrong District was named president.
An interesting article regarding fire hydrants was published advising readers that “It should be unnecessary to publish this information, but someone thinks he knows better than the officials and persists in saying the fire hydrants are frozen.” Mayor Nicholas said, “we are having only slight trouble with one hydrant and that’s on the edge of town.”
The Sunnyside Active Club voted to raise $50 for Troops and support this movement in Sunnyside. Plans for raising the money were considered by a committee.
Jan. 25, 1940 – A new $15,000 Sunnyside Memorial Park Crematorium, completed by Walter C. Ball and Son, was dedicated to George and Anne E. Ball and Joseph George and Sophia Drewett, the parents of Mr. and Mrs. Walter C. Ball. The 24x44 feet English style building, south of the Sunnyside cemetery, was designed by Ball’s son Percy. The crematory was said to be the only one within 200 miles – with the closest one in Seattle.
Jan. 26, 1950 – No immediate change in policy on the repayment schedule was the word given to Roza farmers by G.C. Stamm, a Bureau of Reclamation operations and maintenance representative. He explained that 13 amendatory contracts for the Roza had been approved and awaited congressional action. About 175 Roza operators attended the informational meeting.
Six-year-old Larry Reeseman, son of Orville Reeseman of Sunnyside was seriously injured when he fell from his father’s car and was run over about three miles west of Richland. His condition was later reported as satisfactory by hospital personnel.
Jan. 28, 1960 – Sunnyside bowlers took all the championships and nearly all the money pots at the Kiwanis Bowling Tournament held at the Sunnyside Bowl. Edith and Mickey Taisey collected honors after bowling a 601 series including a 254-scratch game. Mickey added a 498. With their handicaps they totaled a winning 1173. Barbara and Kenneth Quigley were second with a score of 1163 and Pearl and Ray Koch were third with 1150.
Jan. 29, 1970 – State Senator Damon Canfield contributed a report to The Sunnyside Sun on the special legislative session, stating the Governor called the session to discuss emergency legislation focused on environmental issues, a modernized employment compensation bill, adequate low income housing, and making 18-years of age the age of majority with voting rights.
Jan. 30, 1980 – Front page headline news proclaimed 16 senior high and 16 junior high school students earned percent grades for the second semester of the school year.
In other headline news, the fire department responded to 449 calls in 1979, and the Jaws of Life were used nine times. The firemen also responded to 105 first aid assist calls.
The city issued building permits totaling $3,772,313 in 1979, showing 29 permits issued for new residences.
Jan. 25, 1990 – Bill Roettger, 37, was selected to fill a vacancy on the Mabton City Council. He replaced Sandra Fox Pierce, who resigned. He was to fill out the two years remaining on Mrs. Pierce’s term, according to then Mayor Jo Balfour.
Jan. 2000 – Eric Herrera and Mike Bermudez, both of Granger announced plans to open a teen dance hall in Granger to be known as Salon Majic. The men hoped to create gathering place for youth as well as a location for other social functions like receptions and even senior bingo.
Jan. 26, 2010 – Espresso barista Sara Palomarez of Homestretch Espresso issued a challenge to other coffee shops to collect donations for the relief efforts underway in Haiti, which had been hit by a devastating earthquake. All funds gathered were to be donated to the American Red Cross Haiti Relief and Development Chapter.
