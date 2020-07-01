I Saw it in the Sun: July 1, 2020

July 6, 1920 — A Ferris Wheel, a merry-go-round and a Hawaiian village were all part of the July 4 festivities held in Sunnyside.
July 6, 1930 — Sunnyside orchardists were receiving $2.25 per box of apples.
Workers removed an old bridge spanning the Yakima River near Prosser to prepare for a new highway bridge. Estimated cost of the new bridge was $83,000.
July 6, 1940 — Asparagus cutting and cherry picking wrapped up in Sunnyside with both crops expected to bring highest return.
July 6, 1950 — The Sunnyside Rotary named John Heffron club president for the next year.
Eight-year-old Marion Triplett suffered burns to his left hand while playing with firecrackers near his home.
July 6, 1960 — Danny Loose hit a three-run to help the Lower Valley Junior American Legion baseball team to a doubleheader victory over Colfax during play held on the Fourth of July.
July 1, 1970 — Former Sunnyside natives Carolyn DeRigio, Beverly Mattingley Donald I. Tackett, and James W. Verhulp were among the 891 Central Washington State College graduates.
Delbert Eubanks retired from his post as Assistant Postmaster after working 32 years in the Sunnyside mail facility.
July 1, 1980 — The Outlook Improvement Club planned a 75th anniversary party for the township.
The city council voted to hire a fulltime parking meter reader. Previously the animal control officer had been checking city meters three times a week.
July 1, 1990 — The City Council approved a request for the Blue Moon to hold a male strip show despite citizen protest.
July 1, 2000 — Charlotte Hinderlider and Bruce Ricks were named as the first ever recipients of the Spirit of Sunnyside award.
Sunnyside policemen Kent Coffman and Joe Guillen were honored for their lifesaving efforts rescuing three people from a car that had left the roadway coming to rest in a nearby lake.
July 1, 2010 — Kristyn Mensonides went to Lynwood as the Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador and came home the Washington State Ambassador. Mensonides was the first Yakima Valley woman to be selected state Dairy Ambassador program in nearly a decade. Corrine Koopmans was the former Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador to hold the title.
