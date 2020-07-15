I Saw it in the Sun: July 15, 2020

July 15, 1920 — Irene Walker, 12, of Granger became the valley’s third drowning victim of the year when she waded too far into the Yakima River and was swept away in the rapid current.
July 16, 1930 — A.M. Murfin was installed as the president of the Sunnyside Rotary, succeeding Albert Mock.
July 15, 1940 — The Bickleton Presbyterian youth group was given an opportunity to lead the congregation’s Sunday morning worship service during the minister’s vacation.
July 15, 1950 — Golf Club Pro Buck McKendrick showed a six under 66, but it wasn’t enough for the Lower Valley Country Club men’s team in a loss to Riverside.
July 16, 1960 — Sunnyside Bob Corless, John Golob, and George Faulkner were selected to join a delegation that was scheduled for a tour of the Soviet Union.
July 16, 1970 — A new sign was raised for the Sunnyside headquarters of Cascade Natural Gas, at the site of the former Sunnyside Dodge building on Decatur Avenue.
July 17, 1980 — Former Pasco Police Chief Al Tebaldi was named Sunnyside’s Police Chief. One of four candidates, he replaced Chief Larry Ward.
The city is initiated a plant a tree program for the city’s newest Park – South Hill Park on Midvale Street.
July 19, 1990 — “Die Hard,” starring Bruce Willis was playing at the Eastway Cinema in the Eastway Shopping Center.
The Sunnyside Eagles were serving oven-fried chicken at their Friday night dinner and Sunnyside Canning Company was running a special on green beans at 15 cents per pound, “you can.”
Brandi, an English bulldog, own by the John Dalrymple family, presented her owners with a litter of four puppies - Spike, Bobby, Cissy, and Brutus.
July 16, 2000 — A new utility building for Charter Communications topped the more than $500,000 in new building construction valuation during the month of June.
July 16, 2010 — Work was progressing on the statue of Sunnyside area astronaut Bonnie Dunbar, under the artful eye of Desiree Dawn, former Sunnysider. The statue, commissioned by the Sunnyside Bronze Committee, was to be sited at the end of Franklin Avenue, near the entrance to the City pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.