I Saw it in the Sun: July 22, 2020

July 23, 1920 – More than 20 lower valley residents applied for passports to Mexico. They were a part of a 60-person group seeking agricultural possibilities on the island of Palmito de Verde, just 25 miles north of the Tropic of Cancer.
July 22, 1930 – Active Club President Aaron Masters announced that beginning the first of August, each Tuesday night would again be reserved as “Ladies Night” at the city pool.
July 20, 1940 – O.L. Boose, local attorney pointed out that the commission form of government would bring greater efficiency to Sunnyside. He was a part of a Chamber of Commerce committee of city business leaders investigating various city government forms.
July 22, 1950 – Two off-duty nurses Mrs. Francis Tipson and Elsie Walters rescued a drowning 1-year-old boy, Michael Horn, seen floating in the drainage ditch just south of Sunnyside The two Upton Nursing Home employees were able to revive the boy using artificial respiration.
After several months of delay, Keith Jensen of Bickleton was able to bring his German-born wife to the States. Jensen met her during while serving with the Third Army in Germany during World War II.
July 22, 1960 – Sunnyside’s Larry McIntire, the Valley Memorial Hospital administrator, announced that extensive remodeling would begin at the medical facility, and the hospital would be looking to upgrade its license from part-time to full-time medical care.
July 22, 1970 – Outlook Elementary School Principal Don Hughes was named the Sunnyside School District’s new Federal Programs Director. Bill Gant was named to replace Hughes as the Van Belle Road school principal.
July 17, 1990 – Former Pasco Police Chief Al Tebaldi was named Sunnyside’s Police Chief. He was one of four candidates, chosen to replace Chief Larry Ward.
The city is initiated a “plant a tree” program for the city’s newest park – South Hill Park on Midvale Street.
July 20, 1990 – Sunnyside High School band member Kathy Shaffer had a special opportunity to tour Europe as a part of the Spirit of American Marching Band European Tour. She toured and performed with 110 fellow band members in seven Central European countries including West Germany.
July 24, 2000 – Tom Gaulke was hired as the new executive director of Horizon of Sunnyside an agency which promotes employment for people with specific barriers such as economic issues, disabilities to a general lack of work experience.
Valley Hills Funeral Home owner David Humpherys of Sunnyside was named Elks Grand Exalted Ruler of the Southeastern District of the Washington State Elks Association.
July 22, 2010 – Sunnyside Tucker Cellars celebrated its 29th year of wine making and sales at the Yakima Valley Highway winery.
Author Don Piper who wrote “90 Minutes in Heaven” was the guest speaker at the Sunnyside First Baptist Church.
