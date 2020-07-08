I Saw it in the Sun: July 8, 2020

July 8, 1920 — Flags at the Yakima County Courthouse were flown at half mast in honor of County Commissioner A.C. Turner of Outlook who died after a long illness. He originally moved to the valley in 1891.
July 8, 1930 — A miniature golf course was built in Sunnyside along Seventh Street, from Decatur to Edison Avenue.
Tuesday was declared "Ladies Night" at the city swimming pool.
July 8, 1940 — The Sunnyside Tennis Club hosted Ellensburg and prevailed 4-3.
Sunnyside Sun Publisher Virgil Hillyer opined that he believed that “German will not make any serious effort to conquer England.”
July 8, 1950 — Ted Stroup defeated Bill Walter 1-up in match play at the Lower Valley Golf Club championship match
A new steam laundry business opened on Seventh Street in Sunnyside.
July 8, 1960 — Mary Lee Colby of Sunnyside was crowned first runner-up in the Miss World Posture Queen contest held in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a student Central Washington University.
July 6, 1970 — Miss Sunnyside Linda Johnston was first place in the talent division of the non-finalists at the annual Miss Washington Pageant held in Vancouver.
Preliminary census figures show Sunnyside has a population of 6,683 residents.
Mabton Marshal Frank Palomarez turned in his badge, telling the city council “it didn’t want a police officer, it wants a puppet on string.”
July 8, 1980 — The Pro-Re-Nata Guild of Sunnyside General Hospital announced that Virginia Clevenger was the guild’s new president. Bethel Taylor was named treasurer, Donna Williamson, secretary, and Nellie Williard, vice president.
Pointing to health concerns Bert Crane resigned as Mabton mayor. Councilman Rudy Cortez was selected to fill the vacancy.
July 8, 1990 — Outlook Grange members Walter Cullen, Elton Meeker, and Carrol Meeker were presented with their 50-year membership pins.
Mike Fernandez hit a clutch RBI single in the top of the 8th inning to lift the Lower Valley Royals to an 8-7 win over Hermiston.
Mabton city administrator Don Ott resigned after four days on the job to take a job as Sunnyside public works supervisor.
July 7, 2000 — The Roza-Sunnyside Board of Joint Control was awarded $250,000 by the Department of Ecology for a water-clean-up study to determine the most effective was of settling pollutants before releasing water back into the Yakima River.
Sunnyside Police officer Phil Schenck was sworn in as a police captain.
July 8, 2010 — The Missionary Daughters of the Most Pure Virgin Mary of St. Joseph Catholic Church announced they would be leaving the Sunnyside parish after nearly 50 years of service. The sisters taught at the St. Joseph’s Catholic School which closed eight years ago and visited lower valley migrant camps ministering to the workers’ families.
Kudos to Pat Kezele, one of the volunteers who faithfully set out each morning to water the city’s hanging flower baskets lining downtown streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.