I Saw it in the Sun: June 10, 2020

June 10, 1920 — Dr. Van Patten of the state board of health visited Mabton after a scarlet fever outbreak. A strict six-week quarantine of churches, schools, billiards halls, and moving picture houses was enforced.
June 10, 1930 — City officials announced water would be in the city pool in time for Ford Day, and for the summer.
June 10, 1940 — A monument the unknown soldier was erected during the Memorial Day service at the Sunnyside cemetery.
More than 500 spectators attended the coronation of Sunnyside Roza Queen Ruby Hansen.
June 10, 1950 — A 500-car drive-in theater was built in Sunnyside by Fay Honey of Richland.
Longtime Sunnyside resident William K. Monson was sworn in a Mayor.
June 8, 1960 — Sunnyside’s Frank Gordon, Donald Fronek, Wayne Funk and Sherran Simmons all earned bachelor’s degree at Washington State University.
Sunnyside Mayor Lloyd Smith was named parade marshal for the annual Ben Snipes Parade.
June 10, 1970 — Rhonda Kay Martyn, the daughter of former Sunnyside educators Ken and Rhoda Martyn, was named one of three finalists in the National Junior Miss Pageant.
Sunnyside High School graduated 223 seniors and Mabton High School class of 1970 numbered 34 seniors earning diplomas.
June 10, 1980 — Sunnyside High School doubles tennis players Terri Rowley and Lisa Rodriguez states alive in District play defeating a Toppenish doubles team, 6-4, 4-6,6-3.
The Sunnyside School District announced students would not have to make-up days lost as a result of the Mt. St. Helen eruption in May.
June 10, 1990 — NASA astronaut and SHS alumni Bonnie Dunbar spoke to high school students about her recent Columbia Space Shuttle mission declared as the longest NASA mission to date.
June 8, 2000 — Four sets of twins are currently attending fourth grade at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School keeping teachers on their toes . The twins are Chon and Pedro Linares, Rene and Roel Rivera, Amber and Ashley Coder, and Maria and Elizavet Cazares.
Sunnyside High School class of 2010 valedictorian was Jennifer Veiga and Peter Fonfara was salutatorian.
June 10, 2010 — Yakima Valley Dairy Women celebrated Dairy Month by honoring the first baby born in June at the family birth center at Sunnyside Community Hospital. The baby girl, Paloma was born June 1 to Abigail Gutierrez and Martin Molinero of Sunnyside. Presenting a basket of gifts including dairy products, was presented by the Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Kristen Wedam and alternate Emily Hutchins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.