I Saw it in the Sun: June 17, 2020

June 10, 1920 — O.W. Hoffman resigned his position as superintendent of Sunnyside schools and announced himself as candidate for the Yakima County Superintendent of Schools.
June 14, 1930 — Aaron Masters was elected president of the Sunnyside Active Club.
June 14, 1940 — More than 500 spectators attended the coronation of Sunnyside Roza Day Queen Ruby Hansen.
June 14, 1950 — Dark skies and intermittent showers did not discourage the nearly 3,000 pioneer family members attending the Alder Creek Pioneer Association annual picnic in Cleveland Park, near Bickleton.
June 16, 1960 — Sunnyside Assistant Fire Chief Jack Cooper resigned to take a position of fire prevention inspector in the lumber division of the North West Mutual Insurance Co.
June 18, 1970 — Former Sunnyside Sun editor Richard A. Sethre, who was an administrative assistant of the Highline School District was named the director of college communications at Evergreen College in Olympia.
Ralph Pistorese was named Sunnyside School District Superintendent, replacing Lee Colby who was retiring at the end of June after 40 years of service to the district.
June 16, 1980 — Saul Silva was elected president of the Sunnyside Kiwanis. Serving with him was Ken Lyons, Jim Galbraith, Clarence Anderson, Tony Prudich. Tom Johnson was outgoing president.
Washington State University sophomore Paul Seebeck was awarded the Bill Denton Memorial Scholarship for outstanding leadership in the field of sports broadcasting. Son of Mr. and Mrs. George Seebeck of Sunnyside, he was also the vice president of the student chapter of the Professional Society of Journalists.
David Door of the Sunnyside High School Chapter of Future Farmers of America was elected State FFA president, becoming the first state president from Sunnyside.
June 14, 1990 — Valley Processing announced a $2 million expansion to modernize the apple and grape juice company at its Blaine Avenue location, announced company president Mary Ann Bliesner.
Sunnyside School Superintendent Jack Middleton retired after 30 years in education, much of which was in service to the Sunnyside School District. He spent 11 years as the district superintendent.
June 16, 2000 — Former Sunnysider Mary Ellen Resendez of Phoenix, Arizona, was nominated for a television Emmy for her news coverage of the aftermath of children who survived near drowning experiences. She was a reporter and weekend anchor for Channel 15, an ABC affiliate.
Dr. Jack Hale, longtime Sunnyside optometrist, attended the first International Conference on Rural Aging, a Global Challenge held in Charleston, West Virginia, where he presented a paper on “Aging and Rural Health, Hispanic Emphasis”
June 15, 2010 — A crime-free housing law in Sunnyside moved closer to adoption by the Sunnyside City Council. City Attorney Scott Beyer told the council that crime free rental housing programs are widely used in the United States.
