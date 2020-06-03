I Saw it in the Sun: June 3, 2020

June 3, 1910 – Wearing white gowns adorned with a red carnation, six members of the Sunnyside High School's graduating class participated in commencement exercises held at the Sunnyside Federated Church. The class included Ida Stigers, Vera Spencer, Edna George, Hattie Bruce, Maud Barnes, and Birdie Price. The class' single male William Price was unable to attend due to a bad case of the measles.
June 3, 1920 - Due to a gasoline shortage, local oil companies took to adding kerosene with their gasoline. The odd mixture was selling for 28 cents a gallon.
June 3, 1930 – Thousands of people turned out for the ninth annual Ford Day Festival held in downtown Sunnyside. A parade, raffle drawings, vaudeville acts, and a baseball game were all part of the activities. The lone incident at the events was when Neal Searles of Sunnyside broke his jaw at the baseball game after colliding with another player.
June 3, 1950 – Gordon Killingstad, Laurence Perkins and John Reith were sworn in as the city’s newest Council members.
A single stroke gave Buck McKendrick low medal honors over the Toppenish pro Hugh Powell in an interclub match on the local course local course. McKendrick made a 76. The Lower Valley Country Club team counted 56-1/2 points over Toppenish 45-1/2 for the Mt. Adams golfers to win the match.
June 1, 1960 - The son of Ralph E. Wenrick of Mabton, Marine P. James Wenrick completed individual combat training at Camp Pendleton, California.
Sunnyside High School valedictorian Carol Cook and salutatorian Donna Heller was the top speakers at the graduation ceremony of the 161 seniors receiving diplomas.
June 1, 1970 – Sunnyside Police Patrolman Boyd Weber was joining the Chelan Police Department after having served three years with the SPD. Weber was to be Chelan’s new police chief.
Richard Hiler was named Sunnyside High School Associated Student Body president for the school year 1970-71. Matt Schilperoort was named vice president and Mary Antony was treasurer.
June 3, 1980 – Former Sunnysider Bonnie Dunbar was notified that she had been appointed to be one of 19 candidates for NASA’s space shuttle program. She was to report to the Space Center in Houston, Texas in July.
241 seniors graduated Friday, May 30 at Sunnyside High School. Tom Graves was class speaker and Rosie Bosma was faculty speaker.
June 1, 1990 – Sunnyside High School Key Club donated a 2,400-pound block of granite etched with the inscription: “Sunnyside High School Home of the Grizzlies. Key Club 1989-1990.” Funds for the club present were raised through various fundraisers held over the period of two years.
Cleveland Indians baseball scout and former Sunnyside High School coach Dell Bethel hosted a Superstars baseball clinic in Sunnyside
June 3, 2000 – The Sunnyside High School band took top honors at the Port Townsend Rhododendron Festival Parade. The 70-member band won first place honors for 3A schools from among 40 bands marching at the event. Drum majors were Tanya Bos and Katie Schwartz.
Miss Sunnyside candidates for 2000-2001 included Lindsee Walker, Kayla Monroe. Carissa McNerney, Sara Higley, Mandy Lively, Melissa Ashley, Karina Ramirez, and Janae Anderson.
June 1, 2010 – Sunnyside City Council considered adopting a $20 vehicle license tab fee to fund for city streets, sidewalks, streetlights, and transportation projects, but never acted on the proposal.
Construction on the Sun Valley Elementary school was moving along on schedule, prompting a field trip for the Sunnyside School Board. The building was to hold kindergarten only classes.
