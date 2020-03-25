I Saw it in the Sun: March 25, 2020

March 25, 1920 – In the Sunnyside Sun’s straw poll of president candidate votes found Herbert Hoover collected the 28 out of the 98 votes turned into the newspaper. Close behind was Leonard Wood.
A potential explosion was averted in Sunnyside when local resident Tom Chambers smothered a fire with dirt in the engine of his truck carrying oil and gas.
March 27, 1930 – Sunnyside attorney Arnold Cobbly helped firefighters battle a blaze in his garage by using a garden hose against the flames.
Frank Sincock was chosen as the Sunnyside Superintendent of Schools. Previously superintendent of the Lower Naches School District, he was to take over the Sunnyside administration July 1, 1930.
March 27, 1940 –Granger High School Principal Angelo Giaudrone announced the junior class play was “Cross My Heart” Performers included Ralph Ruppert, Eleanor Ruppert, Howard Garrison, Berniece Vanderpool and William Shannon.
Sunnyside High School debater Dale Green was the district championship in the oratorical contest. He competed with debaters from Yakima Valley and Maxine Gaines of Bickleton.
March 25, 1950 – Gordon Killingstad and Laurence Perkins and John Reith were elected by wide margins to the Sunnyside City Council.
March 26, 1960 – Hap Smith was named Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce public committee chair. Other committee chairs included Carl Dunning for agricultural, John Reith for civic affairs, Ken Robinson for highway and roads, Wes Farwell, industrial development for Jim Salvini legislative and Doug Trish for membership.
March 25, 1970 – A warehouse and machine shop at Yakima Chief Ranches near Mabton was destroyed by fire.
Pacific Power District manager Chuck Winkenwerder was named Sunnyside’s United Good Neighbor Drive chairman.
March 25, 1980 – Olaf Elze was re-elected chair of the Sunnyside Parks Commission and Sally Saras was selected vice chairperson.
The Cascade Gas Company honored Darrell Wheeler for his 15 years of service in the Sunnyside service district.
March 25, 1990 – River Processing was given approval to reopen after new management was found. The company had filed for bankruptcy in the previous year.
The Sunnyside High School baseball team opened its season with 12-2 loss to Sammamish. Chris Reyes made two of the Grizzlies four hits.
March 26, 2000 – The Granger Cherry Festival was moved from the first weekend of May to the third weekend of May.
Dr. Jack Hale was presented the 2000 Washington Rural Health Association’s outstanding rural health practitioner award.
March 22, 2010 – Sunnyside High School Grizzlies opened the 2010 baseball season with a come-from-behind win against Riverside Panthers, scoring six runs in the final 3-1/2 innings to win 7-4.
Sunnyside City Council allowed $9,000 for sprucing up downtown with 140 flower baskets and seven new flower stands.
