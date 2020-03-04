I Saw it in the Sun: March 4, 2020

March 4, 1920 – Mayor W.B. Cloud proclaimed it time to clean up the city with a written advertisement in the Sunnyside Sun. He set March 15 through March 20, 1920 as the dates to for “all citizens to clear up the premises where they reside and where their business interests were located.” And further, the Mayor “urged all” to cooperate with and assist the Womens Club for carrying out their plans for making Sunnyside a sanitary and attractive place in which to live. The proclamation was located in the center of the front page so no one would miss the directive.
March 6, 1930 – Sunnyside Sun headlines warned housewives to watch the brand of spuds they were purchasing for their families. The warning issued by horticulture inspectors urged them to double check the marks on the spud bags to ensure they picked the best quality of potatoes for families. The recommended grade wives were encouraged to buy was number 1-smooth, free of rot, and well-shaped.
In a separate articles Mr. Spurck was selling the taters at $50 a ton.
March 7, 1940 – Sunnyside School Board directors elected Dr. Merton Colby, Walter Fry and Fred O’Neal to the board. Dr. Colby is the first director elected to be born, attended Sunnyside schools and now lives in the district he represents. He was the son of I.W. Colby.
March 2, 1950 – Skiles Jewelers announced its store would be moving downtown into a section of the Old National Bank on Sixth Street. The store was owned by Lyman and Roland Skiles.
The Old National Bank opened its new offices at Seventh and Franklin on March 4, 1950 with an open house to give the public a closer look at the “ultra-modern” interior - complete with heat and air conditioning – as modern as any bank in larger cities. The cost of the building was $75,000.
March 5, 1960 – Air Force Major Mildred Chambers graduated from Armed Forces Staff College, an arm of the Department of Defense. She was assigned to the Andrews Air Force Base, MD, for duty as coordinator of the dietetic internship. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joel G. Chambers, she was a 1957 Sunnyside High School graduate.
March 5, 1970 – Leads Lynn Hall and Jerry St. George were in rehearsals for the Lower Valley Musical Comedy Company’s production of “Guys and Dolls” to be presented on the Lincoln School stage. It was the 10th production for the community theatre group.
Sunnyside High School wrestlers Domingo Montelongo and Kit Shaw brought home State wrestling champion medals in the 106 and 115 weight divisions. The athletes were coached by Clem Senn.
Former Sunnyside Junior High School teacher Mrs. Winona Mowen was named Sunnyside Librarian at the city library by a joint action of the local library board and Yakima Regional Libraries.
March 5, 1980 – Precinct Caucus were scheduled for Republican and Democrat members on March 11 in homes, schools and other appointed meeting places giving voters in the selection of a presidential candidate for the fall general election.
Tryouts for the senior class talent show to raise funds for the Cancer Drive were scheduled for March 13 and 21, according to Darci Wert, student chairman for the show.
March 5, 1990 – River Processing Inc., reportedly was denied use of its cash collateral, forcing the apple dehydrating plant to default on its financial projections, announced U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Rossmeissl. The Midvale Road operation had $440,000 in cash for operations, but the judge denied the company’s continued use of the cash and all funds were frozen where they were. The judge’s decision left the future of the River Processing Inc., in jeopardy.
Sunnyside High School debaters took the district debate championship earning them a berth at state tournament. Headed to state were Suzy Kephart, Nicole Lively, Gretchen Holtz, John Barton, Ed Baisa, Alan Schuler, Brian Jackson and Brian Vessey. The team was coached by Lyle Jackson.
March 5, 2000 – JCPenney clothing chain was looking at closing more than 45 stores but there was no word if the Sunnyside clothing store in the Mid Valley Mall would be among those to be shuttered. Local store manager Jonica Bridges made no comment on the announcement, referring the newspaper to the company public relations spokespersons Rita Flynn who said “…most stores had nothing to worry about.”
Congressman Doc Hastings voted to scrape tax penalty on working seniors, said the “so-called ‘earning limits’ which annually costs 800,000 senior citizens social security benefits simply for continuing to work when they reach retirement age. It’s just not fair,” he said.
March 5, 2010 – Family rallied around leukemia victim Gloria Trujillo, 34, to host a bone marrow registry drive to seek a suitable donor. Trujillo suffered from an Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a disease that typically afflicts children.
