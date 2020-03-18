I Saw it in the Sun: March 18, 2020

March 18, 1920 – The Sunnyside Reclamation Project announced that at least $500,000 was available for future development of the water storage and extension of the irrigation systems in the Yakima Valley.
A grand opening was held at the Sugar Bowl Confectionery and Bakery with music, speakers and refreshments according to Jack Schafer, proprietor.
March 20, 1930 – 27 miles of highway was to be oiled on the new Inland Empire between Prosser and Kennewick.
Mrs. D. A. Carlyle’s hen reportedly laid an egg that measured six and seven-eighths by eight and a-half inches, making it roughly big enough for an omelet.
March 17, 1940 –The city of Sunnyside was pleased to announce a new well on the Denny Blaine School property had tested for a satisfactory flow of water.
March 16, 1950 – Local World War II veterans learned that 723 acres of irrigated land was available for them to homestead in the newly opened Roza area, northeast of Sunnyside.
A new two-door Studebaker Champion six-passenger sedan was selling for $1,731.
March 18, 1960 – By a vote of 1,010 to 378, Sunnyside voters rejected a bond issue that would have funded improvements at Sunnyside airport.
Businessman and author Rosco Sheller earned first place honors in the freelance writing category at the Inland Empire Press Awards ceremony. He received the award for the book he wrote: “Northwest Cattle King Ben Snipes.”
March 17, 1970 – Roy Morrow was named the Sunnyside Museum and Historical Society president at the group’s spring election.
March 16, 1980 – Scott Galbraith Sunnyside Grizzlies boys basketball team’s leading scorer, earned honorable mention on the Mid Valley league All-Star team.
The Sunnyside High School debate team brought home the Regional Competition Sweepstakes Award.
March 16, 1990 – Dr. Larry Wise was named the new Sunnyside Superintendent of Schools.
Grandview lawmaker Margaret Rayburn was presented the Outstanding Legislative Support Award by the Washington Association of Conservation Districts.
March 16, 2000 – Former Gonzaga University men’s basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald was hired to evaluate the Sunnyside High School boys basketball program.
Calvary Lutheran Church women were busy preparing for the annual St. Patrick Day meal at the Sunnyside church.
March 17, 2010 – Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic and Rodeo Queen Katelyn Clinton entertained Daybreak Rotary members with a history of the 100-year-old event held father day weekend each June at Cleveland Park, five miles west of Bickleton.
Spring sport got underway in Mabton with the soccer match between the Vikings and Wahluke Warriors ending in a 3-3 tie in the opener.
The US Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to replace water turbines on the Ice Harbor Lock and Dam on the Snake River, near Burbank.
Jorge and Socorro Bazaldua, owners of Panda Bear Child Care Center were named the 2010 Spirit of Sunnyside Business Individuals of the Year.
