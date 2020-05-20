I Saw it in the Sun: May 20, 2020

May 21, 1920 — Utah-Idaho Sugar Company purchased a 50-acre of ranch land from Otho Burton of Sunnyside the Purchase price was $33,600.
Former President William Taft was in Sunnyside as part of a lecture tour. He shared his views on the gradual growth of the inter-relationship between nations.
May 20, 1930 — The Milk Products Company purchased the Mabton Creamery.
Sunnyside School officials announced two students - Louis Lowry and Lois Myer - set an eight-year record for perfect attendance (which meant neither had any absences or tardy marks).
May 21, 1940 — Sunnyside’s C.M. Crowe was selected to serve as Grand Principal Sojourner at the Grand Chapter meeting of the Masons in Everett. In his role Crowe was expected to visit the Royal Arch Masons chapters throughout the Yakima Valley.
The Sunnyside high School class of 1940 presented a class night which included rousing rendition of the “Beer Barrel Polka” to cap their celebration.
May 19, 1950 — Diana Spencer of Toppenish was crowned ss the Granger Spring Festival queen. Betty Moore of Sunnyside was chosen as princess.
Sunnyside High School Vice Principal Robert H. Quiggle was re-elected to the position of chairman of the Sunnyside Recreation Association.
May 20, 1960 — Fred Trupp of Sunnyside was named Yakima County Cattleman of the Year. Trupp has operated his cattle ranch since 1937 in the region.
Despite protests from several gas and oil companies, Sunnyside City Council adopted an ordinance limiting the size of service stations in the downtown area.
May 19, 1970 — Edelle Marie Desmarais was selected as Mabton High School senior class valedictorian. Salutatorian was Patrick Sitton.
May 19, 1980 — Front page news was a pictorial of the ash left behind following the eruption of Mt. St. Helens on May 18. Monday morning everything got a wash down , as residents and business leaders washed the ash over everything from sidewalks to shrubbery.
May 20, 1990 — Yakima Health District officials issued a health alert to encourage people to wash their hands with soap and water as a way to fight hepatitis. Infectious hepatitis is caused by a virus and is passed from person to person by close contact with body wastes, said Dr. Robert Atwood county health officer.
May 20 , 2000 — Sunnyside High School students Junior Gomez, Alma Escareno, Noey Alvarez, Alex Martinez and Luzmaria Maciel were named in the 2000 edition of Washington Exemplary Migrant Students.
Grizzlies Matt Denson, Josh Visser, and Nathan Jarvis led the way for Sunnyside High School track team to win first place honors at the Mid-Valley League District Track Meet. They also qualified for the Regional competition.
May 21, 2010 — Sunnyside’s Kennedy Sarmiento won the 110m hurdles in the preliminary round of the 3A Regional track and field meet held in Yakima. He advanced to the state with an overall second place finish in the finals
