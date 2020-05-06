I Saw it in the Sun: May 6, 2020

May 5, 1920 – At the boxing match in Sunnyside, Seattle fireman Steve Reynolds knocked out F. Schumacher of Selah.
May 5, 1930 – Sunnyside Hough Icehouse on Zillah Avenue known as a fire hazard to citizens was down after two decades there.
May 7, 1940 – Yakima Nation tribe members were a principal part of the Sunnyside Roza Day celebration.
May 5, 1950 – A 19 Sunnyside Boy Scouts delegation met President Harry Truman at the National Jamboree in Valley Forge, Penn. The troop included Michael Coress, William Tester, Johnny Nicolini, Donald Fronek, Orin Hall, Curtis Borden, Allen Pulley, Bob Eubanks, Bob Munson, Dennis McDonald, Richard Allen. Clarence Hedden, Stanley Jensen, Duane Hayen, Floyd Looney, Jr., Don Dean, Warren Everett, John Kirkpatrick, Larry McKibben and Frank Young Jr.,
May 7, 1960 – Sunnyside Rotarians sold turtles for a turtle derby fundraiser held at Lincoln Gym. No turtles were injured during the race.
May 5, 1970 – Marchant Furniture moved to its new location from downtown Grandview to its location on Highway 12.
May 7, 1980 – Sunnyside community float “Memories of Yesterday, Dreams for Tomorrow” took second the annual Granger Cherry Festival Parade. Riding the float were Miss Sunnyside Sherri Moore, and princesses Connie Crick and Teresa Grady.
Sunnyside Education Association protested a paycheck rollback filing an unfair labor complaint against the Sunnyside School District. The school board had voted to reduce the base salary by $145 (from $12,045 to $11,900) after the state superintendent of schools said the district’s increase negotiated agreement violated state salary compliance guidelines.
May 7, 1990 – Sunnyside High School senior Esther Chavez was crowned the first-ever Miss Cinco de Mayo.
May 7, 2000 – The Mabton School District was the recipient of a $486,000 Gates Foundation Grant to aid district students’ education.
Sunnyside’s Ray Romer and Joe Evans qualified to compete at the national wrestling finals in Birmingham,
Ala.
May 5, 2010 – Sunnyside City Council began discussing the new landlord-tenant ordinance targeting gang and drugs. The so-called gang-free proposed ordinance, suggested by Deputy Police Chief Phil Schenck, would require landlords to evict suspected of gang or drug activity.
91-year-old Marjorie Colbert of Outlook celebrated her birthday wearing her present a blouse listing the names of 116 children, grandchildren and great and great-great grandchildren.
