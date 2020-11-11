I Saw it in the Sun: November 11, 2020

Nov. 10, 1920 — Dr. and Mrs. Howard Bradbury of Shelton made a visit to Sunnyside in hopes of finding a location where he might set up his dental practice.
E.J. Young was the lone candidate nominated from the community to serve as city mayor in a special meeting attended by 50 people.
Nov. 5, 1930 — E.M. Shedd of Sunnyside was blinded by the glaring sun while hauling a load of potatoes to White Salmon. He drove off a steep grade near Lyle and was thrown from his truck. He was knocked unconscious. Shedd was discovered by Sheriff McEwen of Goldendale who transported the man to Goldendale for medical attention.
Nov. 11, 1940 — Sunnyside Mayor J.A. Amundson declared Nov. “Forget-Me-Not” days in Sunnyside in honor of American disabled veterans of World Wars. The forget-me-not flowers were to be delivered to veterans by members of the Camp Fire Girls, with assistance from Robert E. and Harold Lee, sons of a disabled veteran.
Nov. 10, 1950 — A total of $340,000 was deposited during the Yakima Valley Bank’s first day of business in Sunnyside. Bank President S. Lloyd Gardner reported more than 2,200 people had jammed into the Sixth Street bank to check out the new financial center.
Nov. 10, 1960 — The dedication of Granger’s new high school saw School Board Vice Chairman Don Newquist as master of ceremonies at the opening activities. Norman Parker, president of the high school student body, gave a welcoming address. Congresswoman Catherine May served as the guest speaker.
Nov. 11, 1970 — SHS cross country team won the district title in competition held in Ellensburg. Team members were Joe Acosta, Art Ramirez, Rob Blume, Bill Van Oostrum, Bruce Moore, Steve Sieg, and Rolando Loera — all coached by Richard Jacobson.
Nov. 11, 1980 — The Sunnyside Chapter of Eastern Star honored Karen Stiltner of Sunnyside, the deputy instructor of the Grand Chapter of Washington.
Nov. 12, 1990 — Yakima Valley Community College students Victor Rodriguez III of Sunnyside and Granger women Rose Van Wyk and Michelle Cardenas earned their radiologic technology certificates in the college’s two-year accredited program.
Washington School first grade teacher Cheryl Pira of Sunnyside was named Sunnyside PTA Educator of the Year based on her enthusiasm and creativity in the classroom, according to PTA presidents Cricket Van Pelt and Cindy Hoctor.
Nov. 10, 2000 — The presidential race was still undecided in the race between Texas Governor George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore three days after the election day. At question was the number of votes in Florida for each candidate with the number shifting back and forth in each candidate’s favor for a while.
Four Yakima Valley men were cited for illegal elk kills on Hanford Reach. Federal agents of the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife reported the hunters shot the elk on protected land in the Fitzner/Eberhardt Arid Lands Ecology Reserves.
Sunnyside City Hall office and clerical workers filed an unfair labor practice claim against the city during bargaining negotiations.
Karen Helsel was named pastor of the Sunnyside Church of God, Previously she was a missionary, alongside her husband Marvin Helsel in Thailand.
Nov. 10, 2010 — A special program to honor area veterans was held at Sunnyside High School.
Fernando Farias of Sunnyside was honored for his dedication sharing music at local nursing homes as a member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association. The guitar 12-string player first learned to play as a young man in 1959.
Harriet Thompson Elementary student Eva Espindola led the Grandview City Council in saying the Pledge of Allegiance at the Nov. 9, 2010, meeting presided over by Mayor Norm Childress.
