I Saw it in the Sun: October 21, 2020

Oct. 20, 1920 – A.B. Riddell trucked 16 purebred Belgian Shire and Percheron horses from Iowa to the George Gochnour ranch outside of Sunnyside.
Oct. 20, 1930 – A total of 21 students were named to the Sunnyside High School honor roll.
Oct. 14, 1940 – Despite the war in Europe, wheat growers announced plans to grow the same number of acres in 1941 as were planted in 1940.
A wild stallion that gained legendary fame in the lower valley for roaming around the area foothills with a brood of mares was finally captured. He was sold at auction to Clayton Speck of Sunnyside, who promptly set the stallion free back into the wild.
Oct. 20, 1950 – Vern Pitts did the calling for the square dances at the Sunnyside Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall. The benefit dance was held to aid fellow member Damon Runyan who was stricken with cancer.
Oct. 20, 1960 – Gene Winant of Sunnyside bagged a 250-lb. deer with six points on one horn and seven points on the other.
Oct. 20, 1970 – Dedication ceremonies were held for the First Church of Christ, Scientist located on Federal Way in Sunnyside.
Sen. Damron Canfield was guest speaker at the Sunnyside Rotary Club.
Oct. 20, 1980 – Lower valley residents began circulating a petition to the state Department of Transportation to install a four way stop at the intersection of State Route 22 and Main Street in Mabton.
Walt Orth of Outlook and his son Jim were charged by a black bear while hunting deer atop Satus Pass. The men were forces to shoot the 400-lb. bear, dropping it about 25 yards from where they were standing.
Oct. 15, 1990 – Dorothy Churchill, the daughter of local self-proclaimed Sunnyside historian and author Roscoe Sheller, presented a set of six books written by her father during the 1990 Sunnyside High School Wall of Fame ceremonies. Her father, a 1907 SHS graduate was inducted to the Wall of Fame.
Morgan Slaugh of the Yakima County Noxious Week Board alerted area farmers of a new need invading the lower valley – velvetleaf. The Noxious Weed Board received a grant to eradicate the pesty plant. Each seed front plant’s pod reportedly had a life span of 50 years.
Oct. 25, 2000 – Longtime Sunnyside jeweler and watch repair specialist Russ Lindstrand announced his retirement after 52 years in the jewelry business. He also announced the closure of his popular shop on East Edison Avenue.
Bill Daley was appointed Grizzly basketball coach at Sunnyside High School. He also served as the high school’s athletic director.
Oct. 15, 2010 – Sunnyside City Council voted not to raise local property tax at its Ad Valorem public hearing, based recent drops in local property values.
A photo exhibit “Only You” by photographer Carla Perez-Henao went on display at Guerra’s Coffee Co. for the remainder of the month of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.