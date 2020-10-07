I Saw it in the Sun: October 7, 2020

Oct. 1, 1920 – Thirteen patients were treated in Sunnyside were treated for tuberculosis.
Oct. 1, 1930 – Cecil B. Chappelle and Dillard Vick were arrested in connection with a bank robbery at the Mabton State Bank.
Merrick Spalding was named the commander of the Sunnyside American Legion Post.
Oct. 3, 1940 – Plans were announced for construction of new tabernacle for the Union Evangelistic Crusade in Sunnyside. The tabernacle was to measure 62x120 feet to be located across from Speck’s garage on South Sixth Street.
Oct. 3, 1950 – The Rev. H.E. Collingridge of the Brethren Church in Sunnyside petitioned to the city to forbid the sale of beer and wine.
Oct. 1, 1960 – Reggie Blaze was selected Sunnyside High School Homecoming Queen.
Vic Duffin Ford was purchased by Roger Scon of St. Paul, Minn.
Oct. 6, 1970 –Sunnyside’s new police chief John Snowden took his oath of office given by City Attorney James Salvini.
The new Vernita Bridge was dedicated as an important link for agriculture and industry. Gov. Dan Evans, Congresswoman Catherine May and State Senator Mike McCormack were on hand for the occasion.
Oct. 1, 1980 – Scott Linehan threw two touchdowns to lead the Sunnyside High School Grizzlies to a 21-0 win over Selah.
Oct. 3, 1990 – Construction started at Lower Valley County Park along Yakima Valley Highway, near Black Rock Golf Course.
Cecil and Ellis Sowers showed off a large crop of Spanish peanuts which they grew in their backyard garden, a plant normally grown in Louisiana.
Oct. 1, 2000 – Despite a nationwide shortage of flu vaccination, Sunnyside Dr. Lloyd Butler’s office received its entire shipment of the vaccine.
Oct. 4, 2010 – Sunnyside and Mabton school districts were to share $5 million grant for dropout prevention.
Mabton awarded $35,000 wastewater treatment plant grant to upgrade the aging treatment plant, Mayor Angel Reyna announced.
