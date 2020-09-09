I Saw it in the Sun: September 9, 2020

Sept. 10, 1920 – Wallace W. Wells, a retired Mabton farmer was instantly killed when the Ford car in which he was driving was struck by an eastbound Northern Pacific train near Mabton.
Sept. 10, 1930 – W.B. Cloud filed to run for city clerk of Sunnyside. The election was to be held Nov. 4.
Sept. 11, 1940 – Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce vice president C. Speck encouraged homeowners to pull their weeds.
Sept. 10, 1950 –Store manager Kenneth Roberts announced the new Safeway store would open on South Sixth Street on Oct. 6. The store included a self-serve meat counter where customers could choose their meats ready transparent packages.
Sunnyside City Council voted to OK the sale of beer at the new Safeway store.
Sept. 11, 1960 – Mrs. Robert Adamson was the program chairwoman for the Nouvella Club’s fall membership drive/fall fashion show. The event was held at the Sunnyside Masonic Temple.
To drum up support for a bond vote, Sunnyside Fire Department invited the public to an open house at the fire station to remind voters how cramped the current station was.
Sept. 10, 1970 – Sunnyside High School Football Coach George Potter invited area football fans to at preseason get-together at the SHS gymnasium where he showed videotaped highlights of the Grizzlies early practices.
Sept. 7, 1980 – Russ Poff, Pacific Power and Light District manager was elected Chamber of Commerce president.
Sept. 5, 1990 – Two downtown business were destroyed by fire with damages estimated in the millions of dollars. Reduced to rubble were L.A. Style and Valley Discount Center on South Sixth Street.
Darigold announced it was building a new $22 million processing plant in Sunnyside.
Sept. 5, 2000 – Headlines in the newspaper warned of influenza vaccine shortages due to delays at the supply line from the manufacturers, according to the Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Diseases Control. The CDC encouraged health providers to find other ways to make sure their high-risk patients were vaccinated early should a shortage occur.
Sunnyside High School Lady Grizzlies tied with Prosser in a league opener 2-2, according to coach Artemio Rodriguez. Goalie Alaina Hull was credited with 22 saves.
Sept. 7, 2010 – Lupe Castro, using her aunt’s menudo recipe, was deemed the winner of the annual Granger Labor Day Menudo Contest.
Sunnyside High School Grizzlies football team took down Grandview in Friday night action at Grandview 47-6. Veteran Quarterback Andrew Dailey threw for touchdowns and ran in another.
