EDITOR’S NOTE — Glancing back through the Sunnyside Sun pages, here is sampling of the stories published in past 100 years reflecting everything that made the Sun the original voice of the community.
Sept 3, 1920 – Local residents prepared to take in the “Big Labor Day” dance Monday at the Sunnyside Pavilion. Entertainment for the evening included an orchestra with five jazz musicians.
Sept. 3, 1930 – The first day to file for the primary election saw Peter McCraig toss his hat into the ring for city treasurer. Also running for election was Mayor A. J. Nichols and City Clerk Kerk Stone.
Sept. 2, 1940 – More than 6,000 hop pickers descended on the lower valley to help with the fall harvest.
Sept. 6, 1950 – The Rev. Alwin E. Gall and Mrs. with sons, Charles, and Norman, arrived in Bickleton on Aug. 29. He was to be the new pastor at the Bickleton Presbyterian Church.
Sept. 7, 1960 – Former Sunnyside Assisted Fire Chief Jack Cooper rescued several senior citizens from a fire while on business for Northwest Mutual Insurance Company of Seattle in Vancouver, B.C. Cooper noticed fire coming from a retirement home, from which he led each of the senior citizens to safety.
Sept. 6, 1970 – Ray Rutz chairman of the Sunshine Days celebration announced the downtown festival would be expanded to five days, from Sept. 16-20.
Sept. 7, 1980 – Rick Hanley took over the reins of the Mabton Viking football program, Del Dungey was named basketball and track coach.
Sept. 1, 1990 – Eddie Joe Risk and Bud Schatz won the “Partners Combined Best” at Lower Valley Golf Course. The men shot 129. Coming in second were Everett Asher and Archie McArthur with a score of 130.
Aug. 31, 2000 – The Sunnyside School Board adopted a $38,70701,619 school budget for the 2002-2001 school years. The budget included salaries for 314 certified staff and 207 classified staff. More than 5,100 students were expected on the first day of school.
Aug. 25, 2010 – Sunnyside High School alum Jeremy Hazzard was hired to be the Sunnyside School District’s new facilities director. He replaced Braven Benzak. Hazzard had worked with the district for 16 years at the time of his appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.