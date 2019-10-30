SUNNYSIDE — While grant writing may not have been a calling, it is certainly an outstanding fit for Sue Jetter, Sunnyside’s expert in grant writing.
For more than 17 years Jetter has worked with area organizational collaboratives, as well as solo businesses to strategize, craft and submit complex grant applications for precious, extra project funds.
The Boise, Idaho, born and raised master of grants acquisition earned her Masters’ of Public Administration from Cal State Berkley and a Bachelors’ in Music Therapy.
Her serendipitously arrival to the grant writing followed a diverse professional path which has provided insight into the workings of both state- and privately-owned operations.
Jetter has experience in geriatric activities and music therapy, in disabilities program supervision and as a women’s’ shelter manager and finally, as a child support enforcement agent before converting her project management skills and education into a grant writer.
Following three years with a local grants’ corporation, Sue Jetter Consulting was launched 14 years ago.
She has garnered grants small and large during her tenure as the community partner grant writer for Prosser Economic Development Association (P-EDA), which is the host organization for a regional consortium.
Deb Heintz, Executive Director of P-EDA expressed her appreciation for Jetter’s years of efforts, “This is not a job for the faint of heart as it involves a wide variety of technical skill, dedication and persistence. Sue is the reason many projects have been funded, resulting in millions of dollars coming into the community.”
Projects which are highlights for Jetter include garnering the funding to rehabilitate and reopen Crowe Butte Park, and the Prosser Memorial Health Community Paramedics Program.
“Grant writing is far more than submitting an application,” said Jetter,” It’s a well-planned effort, a good match between donor and applicant and persistence.”
