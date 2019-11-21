SUNNYSIDE — There is still time to register for the sixth annual Kids Lighted Christmas Parade, set for Friday, Dec. 6.
A registration table will be set up t the Sunnyside Centennial Square at 5 p.m. for all children ages 14 and under.
Registration will be taken until 6:10 p.mm. The parade will start at 6:3 0 p.m.
There is a $1 registration fee payable at registration.
