SUNNYSIDE — Recognized as the company’s longest employed individual, Bleyhl Coop’s Sunnyside fertilizer plant manager Larry Den Boer turned in his company keys today, April 1.
But any plans for a company retirement party celebrating his 40 years at the farmers’ cooperative have been put on because of the state and federal Stay Home, Stay Health order.
“They hired my replacement a month ago, but I’ve been working as part of the essential agriculture workers,” Den Boer commented.
Den Boer leaves the company as head of the Sunnyside agronomy department and fertilizer sales, a position he had held since 2017.
Over the course of his career he has worked as a store manager in Zillah and Sunnyside, as the seed sales manager, and he worked in the company’s irrigation wand department sales
“I started at the company on the May 18, 1980, the day Mt. St. Helens blew,” he noted.
“My anniversary date is really few weeks away,” he admitted, “but April 1 is my last date with the company.”
While sad to leave, retirement and grandchildren call him to spend more time doing the thing he likes to do.
He has plans to enjoy more camping, visiting with the couple’s four granddaughters as well as salmon fishing trips with the “boys”– sons Lance and Chad Den Boer.
Den Boer and his wife Joan had planned to travel up to their place at Twin Lakes north of Chelan, but that plan is also on hold due to the order.
“I’ll just have to get use to hanging out at the house for a while,” he confessed, noting Joan is still working for a while longer but that’s okay.
As soon as the order to move around is given, the Den Boers will be traveling to watch their oldest granddaughter start her career in basketball.
“Yes, we are a basketball family,” he laughed. Den Boer played college ball and his wife played volleyball and basketball at Walla Walla.
Both their sons played Sunnyside Christian High School basketball and made names for themselves on the hardwood.
Son Lance also played one year as a pro in the German leagues, and until last year, held the state record for most points, his father boasted.
“Lance is the Athletic Director at Kiona-Benton High School. He’s been admitted to the Basketball Hall of Fame,” the older Den Boer stated.
Looking forward, he is waiting for his friends and fellow employees Jim and Mary Kay Febus to retire, as they are next in line to be called the longest hired.
“They worked a combined 66 years of employment at the Bleyhl,” Den Boer stated.
“Maybe we’ll have one big retirement party when the stay home order is over,” Den Boer predicted.
