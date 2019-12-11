GRANDVIEW — Fresh evergreens, the symbol of honor and a living tribute, will be placed on the tombstones of American veterans Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery, 943 N. Elm St.
The time is significant as it coincided with Wreath Across America ceremony being held at Arlington Nationals Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The local ceremony is one of 2,100 locations in all 50 states, at sea and aboard, said Sally Van Horn, a longtime promoter of the event.
The ceremony will include an honor guard, playing of taps and culminates in the laying of a wreath on each veteran gravesite.
The remembrance ceremony has been held in Grandview since 2011 and is usually attended by more than 100 adults and children, event co-coordinator Beverly Schliep explained.
“By placing live wreaths on the headstones of the veterans, we honor the sacrifice of all veterans and active military members,” she stressed.
