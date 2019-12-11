SUNNYSIDE — The kids start lining up as soon as Chief Kamiakin Elementary School art teacher Cecilia Soliman and her team start pulling out the craft supplies for the morning craft time.
“I’m going to make a snowman Christmas card for my Grandma,” announced six-year-old Daisy Martin who is among the first in line for art time.
The art time being held before school is in its second year at the elementary school. “We chose a different project each month and this month is our Season of Giving, so we are making holiday items for family and local senior citizens,” explained Chief
Kamiakin Vice Principal Elizabeth Arriaga.
The first year of a combination art/giving projects was so successful; Arriaga convinced her peers to launch a second season of giving during the holidays.
Since Dec. 2, the students have been greeted by craft materials on tables scattered around the gym before classes started at 9 a.m.
The students will make a visit to a local assisted living facility to give out student-made Christmas cards to the residents, in cooperation with the Sunnyside Sun, which will be providing a treat to each resident and the children, announced Sun Editor Patrick Shelby.
“We wanted to reach out to the community during the holidays to give a little Christmas cheer,” Shelby commented.
Last year, the newspaper and the students joined forces to deliver blankets and cards to the Sunnyside Assisted Living, a project the facility Life Enrichment Director Rosie Carrazco says the residents really enjoyed.
Last year, the giving season project also included a giving store where students had an opportunity used their “Cub Cash” to buy two items for their families,” Arriaga explained, adding Cub Cash was earned for good behavior and citizenship.
