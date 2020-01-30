Logan Wheeler American Legion Post 36 is hosting a special service session, Wednesday Feb. 5 and Thursday Feb. 6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 1120 North 34th Ave., Yakima.
A veteran’s service officer will be available to discuss benefits, claims and answer questions.
