The Sunnyside Lions Club is starting preparations for their Fourth of July celebration. The Lion’s Club is seeking vendors for the event with applications due Friday, June 30. The celebration will take place at Clem Senn stadium from 6 p.m. till dusk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mike Farmer to retire after 50 years of service
- Karen May
- 437 seniors graduate from Sunnyside High School
- Sandra Rodriguez
- Is Supplement Berberine Really 'Nature's Ozempic'? Experts Weigh Pros & Cons
- Rosa Garza
- Larry Yockey
- Grandview breaks ground for new roundabout, truck plaza
- Lorenzo Sabedra Sr.
- Sunnyside City Council approves addition of court bailiff position
This Week's Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
Featured print ads
Latest News
- Sort 4 the Cause raises $96K for charity
- Bosma Estate Winery to celebrate grand opening
- Sunnyside Fire Department seeking volunteers
- Mike Farmer to retire after 50 years of service
- Yakima Valley Libraries unveils new BookMobile
- New Grandview business to open Friday, June 23
- Legends Casino distributes grants to local organizations
- Auditions on tap next week
Stay Informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.