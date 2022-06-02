With Independence Day just around the corner, the Sunnyside Lions Club is seeking vendors for their 4th of July Celebration at Clem Senn Stadium.
The club is looking for food truck vendors as well as tent food vendors, interactive booths such as face-painting or games, and holiday-themed merchandise vendors to help the community celebrate the holiday. All types of vendors are encouraged to apply.
The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through dusk, ending with a firework show.
Vendors interested in joining the festivities may contact Sherre Holden at 509-305-1278 or through Facebook.
