Lions Club to host Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks will illuminate the night sky during the Sunnyside Lions Club Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2022. The club will again host the event this year on July 4. The group started hosting an Independence Day festival in 1995, according to Lion's Club member Julia Hart.

The Sunnyside Lions Club will host their Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 at Sunnyside High School’s Clem Senn Field.

