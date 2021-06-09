ZILLAH — After a year of isolation caused by the pandemic, residents of the Yakima Valley are coming back together around live entertainment.
This Friday, June 11, Seattle local Kara Hesse will lead the pack for the first of many live music events to bring residents and visitors on a short trip to J Bell Cellars for Fridays on the Field.
As restrictions and mask mandates for vaccinated individuals are loosened, people are constantly looking for opportunities to get out and be a part of a community.
Every second and fourth Friday of June, July, and August, bands will be leading us for our concert series ‘Fridays in the Field.’ Including a new food concept provided by partner restaurant Il Grasso, guests can enjoy a full-service evening.
Wes Teslo, J Bell Cellars owner and wine maker, expanded on his vision for these events saying “Live music has always been a part of J Bell. It all started with jazz many years ago, and we’re excited to see it develop further this year with a number of different artists!”
Visitors can pre-register for the event through the events page on J Bell Cellars website www.jbellcellars.com for $15, which includes entry into the event and a glass of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic drink.
The field opens at 5 p.m. and music will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
