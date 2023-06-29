Local advocacy group brings Pride march to Sunnyside

Local advocacy group Raíces is preparing for their inaugural Pride March to "celebrate love, diversity, and inclusivity" on Saturday, July 1.
Media + Marketing Director
The mile-long march will kick off at the corner parking lot on East Edison Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway near Fiesta Foods. From there, the march will proceed along the Lower Valley Pathway parallel to Yakima Valley Highway.
"We are proud to loudly and fearlessly advocate for our LGBTQ+ community here in Sunnyside and everywhere," said Raíces founder Chelsea Dimas."We will not allow the city or anyone else to try and minimize or erase our existence. Viva Pride!"
The Pride march comes after Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma chose not to resign the Pride proclamation earlier this month during a regular city council meeting. “Because of the divisiveness that this can cause, I am not making a declaration on the part of the city, one way or another, on Pride Month,” Broersma said.
On Monday, June 26, Sunnyside residents attended and voiced their concerns over Broersma's decision. Several residents of Sunnyside viewed the decision to not sign the proclamation as "hypocritical," after the proclamation was signed in June 2022.
Pride events have been organized throughout the country — including the Yakima Valley — to advocate for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community and to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City.
The event is open to all, regardless of age, background, or identity. Raíces organizers encourage all community members to march in solidarity to promote unity and celebrate the diversity in Sunnyside.
The Pride march will take place on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. Those with questions can contact Raíces on Instagram @raicesyakima or email raicesyakima@gmail.com.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
