The 38th annual Merry Makings Craft Fair is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at noon through Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
The event, sponsored by the Soroptimist International of the Lower Yakima Valley, will be held at the Mid Valley Mall, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway and will include vendor booths full of homemade and handcrafted items included art, stitchery, jewelry, delicacies, home décor, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.