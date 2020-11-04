SUNNYSIDE — With everything restricted to COVID-19 social distancing, organizers of veteran’s day activities are proving to be very resourceful.
Instead of the traditional large all-school assembly, a virtual Veteran’s Day program is being planned, school officials announced Monday, Nov. 2.
“We are preparing a video program with photos of veterans, student and staff speakers plus a presentation by Sunnyside VFW Post #3482 Commander Bill Ingram,” SHS Director of Student Life and
Athletics Dave Martinez explained.
“We can’t have our traditional free breakfast normally held prior to the school assembly,” Leadership Class Leader Christina Peabody added,
However, to still honor veterans, her students have arranged with local restaurant owner Roger Hazzard of Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery, to serve a free cup of coffee to all veterans who frequent his café on Nov. 11.
“There is a thank you card and a free flower for each veteran,” Peabody elaborated.
While there will no high school band military arrangements, presentations by SHS chapter of JROTC, the students and staff are forging ahead with veterans’ salute.
“We will be broadcasting the program during our school advisories and it will post it on all the district’s social and informational platforms – the district website, Facebook and Instagram,” Martinez promised.
“It’s not what we would normally do, but we are determined to honor our vets,” Martinez said.
Other Veteran’s Day Activities
Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, Veteran’s Days activities, such as the annual Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza ceremony typically held on Nov. 11, have been cancelled.
“Due to Covid-19 restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings, we won’t be holding a ceremony,” American Legion Post No. 73 Commander Greg Schlieve announced.
“It makes no sense to get people out for a 20 minute ceremony which might endanger even one of our audience,” he declared.
Also cancelled is the Grandview American Legion Veteran’s Day Brunch and Public Safety Awards Ceremony normally held at the city’s community center.
“The programs will be held at a later date,” Post No. 57 adjutant Jim Davison promised.
“We have to follow the rules, even if people do mask up and social distance, we just can’t risk it,” Davison added.
Considering the median age of most people who attend these patriotic events is in the most at-risk ages of 50-and older, it makes sense, agreed Sunnyview VFW Post No. 3482 Commander Bill Ingram. “But we don’t have to like it,” he grumbled.
In Prosser, the traditional hospital free breakfast will be served, to all veterans and families, however, the meals will be in to-go packages in a drive at the Prosser Memorial Health,723 Memorial St. from 7 to 10 a.m., Hospital Communication Officer Shannon Hitchcock announced.
“An appreciation gift will also be provided to the vets, “ she said.
Sunnyside’s Ingram will lead the Lower Valley Color Guard which will be appear in Veteran’s Day Procession at 11 a.m.
“It’s not a parade,” Prosser Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Paul Estey declared. “We will be staging the entries at Seventh Avenue and Summer Street, beginning at 10 a.m.,” he explained.
The city is providing sanitizers and masks at stations near the staging area, Estey added.
“We are encouraging the public to practice masking, and social distancing,” he noted.
