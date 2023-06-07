Lower Valley seniors celebrate commencement

Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
A pair of Zillah High School graduates celebrate during the Class of 2023 graduation, June 2.
S. Carter Action Images
Zillah High School graduates cheer during the Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies, June 2.
S. Carter Action Images
S. Carter Action Images
S. Carter Action Images
S. Carter Action Images
Kylee McBride was one of the three seniors graduating from Bickleton High School, June 3.
photo courtesy/Bickleton High School
Sara Guillen was one of the three seniors graduating from Bickleton High School, June 3.
photo courtesy/Bickleton High School
Shelby Ingram was one of the three seniors graduating from Bickleton High School, June 3. Ingram was also Valedictorian for the class of 2023.
photo courtesy/Bickleton High School
Graduation season is coming to a close with seniors from Mabton, Granger, Zillah and Bickleton having received their diplomas last week.
Mabton, Granger and Zillah high schools hosted their graduations the evening of Friday, June 2 with Bickleton in the afternoon of Saturday, June 3.
“Graduates today we celebrate not just our achievement in making it this far, but also the beautiful memories we created along the way,” Mabton Salutatorian, Abigail Moran said during her speech on June 2.
Multiple graduations are still set to take place this week and next with students from Sunnyside, Grandview, Prosser, Toppenish high schools and Yakima Valley College taking the stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.