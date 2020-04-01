SUNNYSIDE — Even with the state and federal Stay Home orders in effect through the month of April during the current coronavirus pandemic, people still must occasionally travel for groceries and medical appointments.
For those without their own means of transportation, the People for People shuttles in the lower valley are still helping people get to doctor appointments and grocery stores, according to the agency officials.
There are several routes available. In addition to the valley shuttle buses which travels from Yakima to Prosser in the morning with return trips in the afternoon, the People for People buses make stops in Sunnyside at Safeway Store, the hospital and clinics, pharmacies, and Fiesta Foods.
Seniors can also use the bus to travel to the meal sites. “A special route is available to seniors, and those who are disabled,” People for People Transportation Operations Manager Gracie Sexton confirmed.
The 201 Route that covers Sunnyside, Mabton and Grandview are still in operation for shopping trips and doctor appointments, she reiterated.
That particular route, established in October
2019, also allows riders to shop in the city of their choice
with return routes also listed on the agency’s website and on Facebook, Sexton conveyed.
Commuters can call 457-1111 to arrange for bus rides.
In addition, the agency is continuing to maintain its Meals on Wheels nutrition programs, delivering food to the dining centers in Sunnyside and Grandview community centers once a week, said Meals on Wheels Program Manager Lorena Fernandez.
“Meals are delivered in bulk on Monday in Sunnyside and on Tuesday in Grandview, which also serves clients from Mabton,” she added.
The agency prepares seven-day frozen packs and cold pack of milk, juice and fruit for pick-up at either site.
Homebound persons and those over 60 are eligible for home delivery.
For home food delivery or for pick-up meals call 426-2601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.