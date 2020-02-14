OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, February 17 – NO MEAL SERVICE. CLOSED.
Tuesday February 18 – Baked chicken, scalloped potatoes, Normandy blend, fresh fruit, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Pork fried rice, oriental cucumber salad, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.
Thursday, February 20 – Four cheese ziti, tossed salad with cucumbers, broccoli, applesauce, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, February 21 – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, pears, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 17 – President’s Day. No School.
Tuesday, February 18 – Banana chocolate chunk bar, fresh fruit, orange juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Assorted cereals, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Apple juice, fresh fruit, Power Ball doughnut, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 17 – President’s Day. No School.
Tuesday, February 18 – Hot ham and cheese on a bun, oven fries, pinto beans, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, fresh fruit, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Orange chicken, cucumber and carrot sticks, fresh fruit, savory rice, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Cheese pizza, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, canned fruit, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 17 – PRESIDENT’S DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday February 18 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Whole grain funnel cake, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 21 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 17 – PRESIDENT’S DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, February 18 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, fries, oranges, milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Pizza ripper, cucumbers with ranch, corn, pineapple, milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Chicken noodle soup, salad with ranch, peaches, peanut butter jelly sandwich, milk.
Friday, February 21 –Hot dog on a whole grain bun, tots, broccoli with ranch, snack grapes, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 17 – NO SCHOOL. PRESIDENT’S DAY.
Tuesday, February 18 – Teriyaki chicken, whole grain rice, cherry tomatoes, beets, apple, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Garlic toast with marinara sauce, Romaine salad with ranch dressing, sugar snap peas, chick peas, pineapple, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Nachos with beef crumbles, refried beans, shredded lettuce, sweet bells peppers, salsa, sidekicks, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Turkey sub sandwich, Sun chips, leaf lettuce, cauliflower, carroteenies, apple, mustard, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 17 – PRESIDENT’S DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, February 18 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Breakfast ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 17 – PRESIDENT’S DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, February 18 – Corn dog, tater tots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, baked beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Breaded chicken nuggets, scalloped tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Turkey and ham sandwich, nacho Doritos. fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 17 – PRESIDENT’S DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, February 18 – Cereal, crackers, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 19 – Yogurt and crackers, fruit juice, fruit slices, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Pancake wrap, fruit juice, craisins, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fruit juice, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 17 – PRESIDENT’S DAY. NO SCHOOL.
Tuesday, February 18 –Chicken nuggets, crackers, broccoli and carrots with dip, Satsuma orange.
Wednesday, February 19 – Whole grain corn dog, chips, snap peas, cauliflower with dip, apple, pudding, variety milk.
Thursday, February 20 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, baby baker potatoes, pickles, orange, variety milk.
Friday, February 21 – Pretzel with cheese, cucumber, carrots with dip, apple, pudding, variety milk.
