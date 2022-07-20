Panda Bear 'Pop-up'

Vendors set up at the sidewalk ‘pop-up’ market at Panda Bear Childcare and Learning Center last Saturday, July 16.

Panda Bear Childcare and Learning Center on North Sixth Street held a sidewalk market on Saturday, July 16.

Panda Bear Childcare is just one of the many places that began hosting pop-up markets since their increase in popularity in 2021.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.