Panda Bear Childcare and Learning Center on North Sixth Street held a sidewalk market on Saturday, July 16.
Panda Bear Childcare is just one of the many places that began hosting pop-up markets since their increase in popularity in 2021.
One of the initial organizers of these pop-up markets was Ray Castro-Escobar. He started organizing them in 2021 as a way for small businesses to gain more recognition. Though another factor that played a part in the start of these was COVID-19 and the shutdowns it caused. Castro-Escobar wanted to organize an event that would help small businesses while also giving people a reason to leave their homes. “I wanted to do something to give us some excitement,” Castro-Escobar stated.
Similar to Castro-Escobar, Bonzi’s, 633 Yakima Valley Highway, also started organizing their pop-ups in 2021. “We like to support small businesses and give them the opportunity to get their name out there,” Jasmine Chavez stated. “Bonzi’s is a small business; we know what it’s like to be a small business.”
The increase in these pop-up markets could also be attributed to an increase in small businesses opening. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics saw an increase of about twenty-four percent in new business applications from 2019 to 2020 with the main increase coming from non-store retail. The chamber of commerce also noted that around twenty-two million small business are individually operated.
These pop-up markets give small businesses an opportunity to gain more customers and find new opportunities. Another pop-up that will be taking place this weekend will be at Mendez Taller Mecanico & Sales on Yakima Valley Highway on Saturday, July 23.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
Reporter
