GRANDVIEW — McClure Elementary School received a surprise from The American Legion during its awards assembly for fourth and fifth grade students.
Robert Gates, Commander of Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion called out a surprised Principal Elyse Walker to come forward for an award.
It was announced the was again the leading school donor for Grandview’s Penny-a-Day program. Each year, the leading donor receives a special certificate of award.
“McClure has always been the leading donor, so our members approved something different this year,” Gates said, before presenting Walker with a bronze plaque for the thousands of dollars donated by the students and staff throughout the years.
