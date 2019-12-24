PROSSER — Two of Sunnyside’s own are an integral part of a highly anticipated holiday happening each year. Prosser resident Dean McWhirk, a 1979 Sunnyside High School graduate, lights up one of his company’s long haul or heavy equipment trucks each year, and with his wife Amber, becomes members of the Lower Valley Christmas Truck group.
The Lower Valley and Yakima Valley Christmas Truck contingents are volunteer individuals and businesses with a heart for spreading holiday cheer.
According to McWhirk, he and Amber, also a 1979 SHS grad, are Prosser trucking company owners who joined the cheer spreading fleet in 2013. The expense of the diesel to fuel the approximate 2,000 lower and upper valley miles driven over the course of a month, is the Christmas gift they give to each other.
“When the little kids come out of the house, jumping up and down, that’s when we get excited,” said Dean McWhirk.
The couple, married since 1985, with three adult children and five grands, love the tradition.
“It’s a long week when the boys, Chris, Travis and I put the lights on. It’s a challenge with the moisture and the bulbs,” McWhirk spoke of the back story to bring the small parade of brilliantly lit big trucks to the residential areas, near senior communities and down main streets. Another challenge is the coordination between communities which often hold same night holiday festivals.
McWhirk said he and Amber were introduced to the idea of spreading cheer using their vocation by Bruce Jarvis, driver of the Yakima Coca-Cola truck. A portion of the trucks are sponsored, other trucks, like McWhirks’, are paid for by the individuals. “I am not opposed to finding a sponsor,” said McWhirk with a chuckle.
And the lighted contingent keeps growing, there are now two lighted truck groups. The Yakima Valley Christmas Trucks and Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are both found on Facebook.
