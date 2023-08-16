Monday, August 21 – Philly cheesesteak casserole, vegetables, wheat bread, and fruit.
Tuesday, August 22 – Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, jojos, vegetables, and fruit.
Wednesday, August 23 – Baked mac & cheese, vegetables, salad, wheat bread, and fruit.
Thursday, August 24 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetables, salad, wheat bread, and fruit.
Friday, August 25 – Sesame orange pork, vegetables, brown rice, wheat bread, and fruit.
Monday, August 21 – Chile relleno, vegetables, tortillas, and fruit.
Tuesday, August 22 – Beef tamales, jojos, vegetables, salad, and fruit.
Wednesday, August 23 – Meatball soup, vegetables, salad, tortillas, and fruit.
Thursday, August 24 – Chicken and potatoes in red sauce, vegetables, salad, tortillas, and fruit.
Friday, August 25 – Beef stew, vegetables, salad, tortillas, fruit.
All meals are served with margarine and 1% milk. Call 509-426-2601 the day before you would like to have lunch to register. Meal registration ends at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way, and Grandview Senior Center, 812 Wallace Way.
