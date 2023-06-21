Menu option #1
Wednesday, June 21 – Ham and cheese sandwich, tomato soup, vegetables, and fruit.
Thursday, June 22 – Three bean chili, vegetables, salad, wheat bread, and fruit.
Friday, June 23 – Asian chicken salad, vegetables, dinner roll, and fruit.
Monday, June 26 – Sweet and sour pineapple meatballs, vegetables, salad, brown rice, and fruit.
Tuesday, June 27 – Roasted pork, mashed potatoes, salad, wheat bread, and fruit.
Wednesday, June 28 – Chicken Caesar pasta salad, vegetables, wheat bread, and fruit.
Thursday, June 29 – Cheesy mac and cheese, vegetables, salad, wheat bread, and fruit.
Friday, June 30 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetables, salad, wheat bread, and fruit.
Menu option #2
Wednesday, June 21 – Meatball soup, vegetables, salad, and fruit.
Thursday, June 22 – Chicken and potatoes in red sauce, vegetables, salad, tortillas, and fruit.
Friday, June 23 – Beef stew, vegetables, salad, tortillas, and fruit.
Monday, June 26 – Pork hominy soup, cabbage, lemon, tortillas, and fruit.
Tuesday, June 27 – Beef in tomatillo sauce, vegetables, salad, brown rice, and fruit.
Wednesday, June 28 – Black bean enchilada casserole, vegetables, salad, and fruit.
Thursday, June 29 – Beef tacos, lettuce, tomato, vegetables, and fruit.
Friday, June 30 – Chicken fajitas, vegetables, salad, tortillas, and fruit.
All meals are served with margarine and 1% milk. Call 509-426-2601 to register. Meal registration ends at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way, and Grandview Senior Center, 812 Wallace Way.
