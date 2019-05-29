MEDICAL FUNDS

MEDICAL FUNDS — At left are the new Astria Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary Vice President Sandra Linde, President LuAnn Roach and Treasurer Charlene Maling, pictured with Auxiliary Scholarship recipients A.J. Riojas, a third-year winner, Emily Banks and Lexi Skyles, both second year recipients.

 Photo courtesy of Charlene Maling

SUNNYSIDE — The future of medical professionals received a boost May 21, when $24,000 was presented to 12 area medical students.

“Each student received $2,000,” said Charlene Maling, Astria Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary treasurer at the dinner preceding the awards ceremony.

While all 12 of the winners were invited, only three awardees and their families were able to be present.

Third-year recipients included Daylraye Hutchinson, Jessica Linde and Katelyn Banks.

Receiving the auxiliary award for the second year are Lauren Beeman, Sailor Liefke, Haley Meinforf, David Ledesma, Alyssa Martin, Emily Banks, Lexi Skyles and Sienna Cavasos.

Only A.J. Riojas, Emily Banks and Lexi Skyles were able to be present at the awards ceremony.

Maling, who also serves as the hospital gift shop manager/buyer, said the funds were raised by the hospital auxiliary-run shop, and “… its volunteers.”

The group also hosts additional fundraisers throughout the year to support the grant program.

Julia Hart can be reached at 509-837-4500, ext. 123 or at jhart@sunnysidesun.com

