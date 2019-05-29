SUNNYSIDE — The future of medical professionals received a boost May 21, when $24,000 was presented to 12 area medical students.
“Each student received $2,000,” said Charlene Maling, Astria Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary treasurer at the dinner preceding the awards ceremony.
While all 12 of the winners were invited, only three awardees and their families were able to be present.
Third-year recipients included Daylraye Hutchinson, Jessica Linde and Katelyn Banks.
Receiving the auxiliary award for the second year are Lauren Beeman, Sailor Liefke, Haley Meinforf, David Ledesma, Alyssa Martin, Emily Banks, Lexi Skyles and Sienna Cavasos.
Only A.J. Riojas, Emily Banks and Lexi Skyles were able to be present at the awards ceremony.
Maling, who also serves as the hospital gift shop manager/buyer, said the funds were raised by the hospital auxiliary-run shop, and “… its volunteers.”
The group also hosts additional fundraisers throughout the year to support the grant program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.