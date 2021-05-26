Grandview
Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion has announced plans for Grandview’s Memorial Day activities this weekend.
“Flags-In,” the placement of flags at the graves of veterans at the Grandview Cemetery, will occur at 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 29th. Citizens, veterans, Scouts and youth wishing to help are asked to meet the Legion graves registration team at the stage to pick up flags, maps and tools. Community members who may be concerned their veteran is not recognized are strongly encouraged to meet the team at that time to provide the location of the grave.
The Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 31st at 11:00 AM. Members of the Legion, VFW and Am Vets will participate in a somewhat abbreviated ceremony. A rifle salute will be offered and “Taps” will be played.
“Flags-Out,” the removal of flags from graves, will occur at 6:00 PM on Monday, May 31st.
“The placement of flags and their removal are important events,” said Post Vice Commander Dudley Brown. “If we have enough people to help, the placement will only take an hour and removal takes even less time.” Removal includes inspecting for damaged flags and bundling the flags for storage.
Questions may be directed to Post Adjutant Jim Davidson by calling 509-830-3849 or sending an email to adjutant.walegion57@gmail.com.
Sunnyside
Members of the VFW, American Legion, and AMVETS, along with friends, will all meet at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Van Belle Road on Saturday, May 29th, at 6:00 AM to place 1,600 American flags on the graves of all veterans buried in Sunnyside. The flags will remain out until the end of Monday — Memorial Day — until 6:00 p.m.
If you know of a veteran who does not have a flag on their grave, please contact Bill Ingram at 509-830-4554 and let him know. Or let the Management at the Cemetery know and a flag will be taken out and placed on the veteran’s grave.
The public is invited to come out and help the local veterans place flags on the graves of the veterans. They are encouraged to bring their children and grandchildren and teach them the importance of this time-honored tradition.
The VFW Ladies Auxiliary will provide breakfast at the VFW Hall on North Ave for everyone participating in putting out the flags. The participants are invited to come and share time with each other over breakfast and a hot cup of coffee and maybe share a few stories from their days in the military.
Members of the VFW, American Legion, and AMVETS will present two Memorial Day Services on Memorial Day, May 31st. The first Service will take place at the Outlook Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. The second Service, which is the Main Service, will take place at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Van Belle Road at 11:00 a.m. at the War Veterans Memorial.
Rep. Dan Newhouse will be the keynote speaker. The rest of program will consist of a reading of the names of all local veterans who have passed away over the last 12 months, a reading of the veterans’ names from Sunnyside who were Killed-In-Action since World War One, a Wreath Laying Ceremony, a 21-Gun Salute, TAPS, and the releasing of doves by AMVET member Henry Ebbelaar.
The public is invited to attend the services on Memorial Day.
If you have any questions contact Greg Schlieve at schlieve@charter.net or 509-781-0799 or Bill Ingram, VFW Post Commander, at 509-830-4554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.