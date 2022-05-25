Memorial Day activities planned

GRANDVIEW — The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion has announced plans for Grandview’s Memorial Day weekend activities.
“Flags-In,” the placement of flags at the graves of veterans at the Grandview Cemetery, will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. Volunteers may check-in with the registration team at the stage. Teams are provided with tools and maps to place flags. “If we have enough volunteers, this task takes about an hour,” said Jim Davidson of the local Legion Post. He noted the last couple of years have been short of volunteers due to the pandemic, so he is hoping for more people to show up this year.
The Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery. The U.S. Flag will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day.
“There is something pretty moving when you see all the flags in place on the graves,’ Davidson said. “We are fortunate in Grandview for a City staff that goes to great lengths to have the cemetery groomed for this holiday and always proud when out-of-town visitors comment on the beauty.”
“Flags-Out,” the removal of flags from graves, will occur at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 30. “This is where we gather up the flags, inspect for damage and prepare for storage,” Davidson said. He said the process is fairly quick and completed within an hour. “Of course, this is dependent upon an adequate number of volunteers,” he added.
If families believe their veteran’s grave is not identified, the Post asks they come during the Flags-in event so they can point the crew to the location and maps are updated.
Questions may be directed to Post Adjutant James Davidson by calling 509-830-3849 or sending an email to adjutant.walegion57@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.