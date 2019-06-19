OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, June 24 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday June 25 – Sesame orange pork with Yakisoba noodles, stir fry vegetables, peas, Mandarin orange, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, June 26 – Pasta and bean soup, Normandy blend vegetables, banana, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, June 27 – Tuna sandwich, tossed salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and ranch, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, June 28 – Chili dog, parmesan zucchini, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
FREE SUMMER BREAKFAST
Monday, June 24 – Breakfast sausage pizza, applesauce, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 25 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 26 – Apple cinnamon Cheerios, fresh strawberries, variety milk.
Thursday, June 27 – Mandarin oranges, cinnamon roll, variety milk.
Friday, June 28 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, variety milk.
FREE SUMMER LUNCH
Monday, June 24 – Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber slices, sliced pears, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 25 – Cheeseburger on a bun, veggie sticks, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 26 – Macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, variety milk.
Thursday, June 27 – Tuna salad sandwich, tossed salad with tomatoes, cucumbers and ranch, pineapple, variety milk.
Friday, June 28 – Chili dog, parmesan zucchini, fresh fruit, variety milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL
SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM LUNCH
Monday, June 24 – Corndog, French fries, cucumbers, chickpeas, apple, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 25 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, broccoli, carroteenies, pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 26 – Pizza, Romaine salad, pineapple, ranch, variety milk.
Thursday, June 27 – Chicken fajita, corn tortillas, sweet bell peppers, onions, salsa, refried beans, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Friday, June 28 – Turkey sub sandwich, chips, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, applesauce, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
FREE SUMMER MEALS LUNCH
Monday, June 24 – Spicy chicken sandwich, tater kickers, lunchable grapes, variety milk.
Tuesday, June 25 – Beef and bean burrito, veggie sticks, pineapple tidbits, variety milk.
Wednesday, June 26 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, baked beans, orange, variety milk.
Thursday, June 27 – Chicken buffalo bites, breadstick, chilled fruit, carrot sticks, variety milk.
Friday, June 28 – Taco boat, apple slices, fresh veggies, variety milk.
