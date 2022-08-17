Brielle Olivarez is the final candidate vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside.
Brielle Olivarez is the final candidate vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside.
Olivarez, 16, is daughter of Stacey Olivarez and Austin Arevalo, and Cesy and Johnny Rodriguez. She has seven siblings.
She is actively involved in Sunnyside Cheer, AVID, Leadership, Link Crew, and is ASB Junior Class President. Outside of school she enjoys boating and spending time with her family. She likes swimming, watching movies outdoors, and drinking Dutch Bros. while shopping.
Olivarez lists her mother as her biggest inspiration. “Throughout the years I’ve seen how much she has accomplished. From a teen mom to a college graduate, and now a special education teacher.”
Olivarez is running for Miss Sunnyside because “I know how important this program is to our community,” she said. “I want to be part of this positive program by representing Sunnyside through the various events and be a role model to other kids in our town.”
If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Olivarez plans to work with Destination Sunnyside. “We will work with many local sports clubs and businesses to create a youth day that will involve free clinics and informational booths,” the candidate said. “This will hopefully be the start to getting kids involved in extracurricular activities; especially after the isolation from COVID and the recent gang activity.”
Olivarez plans to attend either Washington State University or the University of Washington where she plans to major in nursing and pursue a master’s degree a becoming a nurse practitioner.
She is sponsored by L.A. Transportation LLC and H3 Helicopters.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
Media Director
