Miss Sunnyside Candidate Janelle Rivera

Janelle Rivera

The third of seven young ladies vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside is Janelle Rivera, 16, daughter of Yareni Rivera and Jesus Ramos.

Rivera is involved in the AVID and Link Crew Clubs at Sunnyside High School and enjoys listening to music, coloring, doing “crazy makeup,” and organizing. She has four siblings, Leslie, Junior, Geniya, and Xavier.

