Miss Sunnyside Candidate Janelle Rivera

The third of seven young ladies vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside is Janelle Rivera, 16, daughter of Yareni Rivera and Jesus Ramos.
Rivera is involved in the AVID and Link Crew Clubs at Sunnyside High School and enjoys listening to music, coloring, doing “crazy makeup,” and organizing. She has four siblings, Leslie, Junior, Geniya, and Xavier.
Rivera lists her mother as her biggest inspiration. “She is a hard-working person who raised my siblings and I alone, and she just shows me I can do anything independently if I put my mind to it.
She is running for Miss Sunnyside because she wants to “get out of my comfort zone and see what new opportunities get me when trying something different.”
If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Rivera plans to work further with the AVID program and plan food and clothing drives to give back to the houseless community in need.
She is determined to finish high school and attend a four-year university to study criminal justice and becoming a homicide detective.
Rivera is sponsored by Sun Terrace in Prosser.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
