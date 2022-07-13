Jessica Espinoza is the second candidate vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside.
Espinoza, 16, is daughter of Lorena and Luis Espinoza of Sunnyside. She has three siblings, JR, Jennifer, and Nayeli Espinoza.
Espinoza is involved in school as ASB Class Secretary and is also a part of the AVID and Link Crew clubs. Outside of school she enjoys driving and washing tractors and loves being outdoors.
Listing her twin sister as her biggest inspiration, Espinoza shared “she always pushes me to do my best and has been my biggest supporter through everything.”
If crowned Miss Sunnyside, Espinoza plans to represent Sunnyside the best way she could, be there when she is needed, and help the community in various ways. “I am running for Miss Sunnyside because I want to be one of those four girls who represent Sunnyside and our community,” she said. “To be able to put a smile on other people’s faces.”
Espinoza’s plans after high school are to attend Washington State University and attend business school or pursue a career in cosmetology.
She is sponsored by Chardonnay Dental and Espinoza Hay.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.