Miss Sunnyside Candidate Valeria Lopez

Valeria Lopez

 Andrew Hamil

Candidate number four vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside is Valeria Lopez, daughter of Violeta Pineda and Jose Alberto Lopez Estrada.

Lopez, 16, is currently a member of the Sunnyside High School cheer squad and is vice president of the class of 2024. She has two siblings, Jose Alberto Lopez Pineda Jr. and Irving Lopez.

Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.