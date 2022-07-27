Miss Sunnyside Candidate Valeria Lopez

Candidate number four vying for the title of Miss Sunnyside is Valeria Lopez, daughter of Violeta Pineda and Jose Alberto Lopez Estrada.
Lopez, 16, is currently a member of the Sunnyside High School cheer squad and is vice president of the class of 2024. She has two siblings, Jose Alberto Lopez Pineda Jr. and Irving Lopez.
She is running for Miss Sunnyside because she would like to be more involved in the community. “I’d also like to get the feel of something new,” the young Lopez said. “Miss Sunnyside can bring a while bunch of new experiences and I would love to be a part of that.”
Lopez chose Elizabeth Lozano, high school counselor, as her biggest inspiration. “Lozano has always believed in me ever since I met her.” She explained how much Lozano is involved with the community and students at Sunnyside High School. “She is an amazing woman who possesses many amazing traits.”
If selected as Miss Sunnyside, Lopez promises to help in areas of the community as much as possible. “I want to create a program to help individuals with their mental health,” she said. “Sunnyside is a strong community, and I would love to maintain and improve that.”
Lopez plans on graduating from Sunnyside High and attend a four-year college or university. Her first-choice school is Gonzaga, followed by Washington State University. “I would also like to work in a salon or have my own business.”
Lopez is sponsored by Silvia’s Professional Tax Services and Silvia’s Café.
The Miss Sunnyside Pageant will take place on Saturday, September 17 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.